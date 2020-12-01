Fashion Influencer Arielle Charnas Is Expecting 6 Months After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy

Arielle Charnas has a reason to smile today.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the fashion influencer revealed she is expecting a baby after suffering an ectopic pregnancy earlier this summer.
"And then there were three," Arielle wrote on Instagram while tagging her husband Brandon Charnas. "#rainbowbaby." The 33-year-old is also the proud mom to daughters Esme Rae, 2, and Ruby Lou, 4.
The Something Navy blogger immediately received well wishes from her friends and followers including Barbara Corcoran who wrote "Congratulations!!" in the comments section. Daphne Oz added, "Oh Myyyyy!!! So happy for you! "
Arielle's announcement comes more than five months after she opened up about her ectopic pregnancy on Instagram Stories and through her blog.
"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share and it just sort of keeps coming whenever I get comments," she wrote on June 25. "It's like all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I'm just going to tell you what happened. So I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy."
Arielle continued, "So it's been a really difficult time for me. Especially, after having two healthy pregnancies. This just really came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I've ever been through."
While the blogger described the experience as an "emotional roller coaster," she expressed gratitude for being healthy and accepting that this "just wasn't meant to be."
In a separate post on Something Navy, a fashion and media brand, Arielle explained her thought process when deciding to expand her family with a third child.
"I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control and know what's ahead, but at the same time I love the idea of ‘if it's meant to be it will be,'" she wrote. "No matter what, we'll be okay, we'll make it work."
"At the end of the day, I'm ready for wherever life takes us. I will be so grateful and so lucky to have a third child but would also feel so blessed to have just my two girls," Arielle continued. "Either way, it's better to let go of the things you can't control and roll with the waves."
Perhaps it's only fitting that Arielle's pregnancy announcement was shared near the ocean blue water.