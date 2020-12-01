Keke Palmer's Unfiltered Selfies Will Make You Feel Less Alone About Acne

Keke Palmer is baring her skin and speaking out.
If you've ever struggled with acne, the 27-year-old multihyphenate can certainly relate. The former daytime talk show co-host took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 1 with a candid message to fans paired with unfiltered selfies of her blemishes.
"Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me," she wrote in the caption. "Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed."
Despite trying typical solutions—Accutane, changing her diet, drinking water—Palmer had not been able to find relief until she took things into her own hands. "My blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me," she wrote. "And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don't 'look the part' they may not think that's your problem. They may not even suggest it if you 'look healthy' whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine... Exactly."
The multi-talented star encouraged anyone reading to be their own advocate and seek answers when something isn't right. "I'm posting this to say that it's okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself," she told fans. "I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I'm not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves."
While Palmer is in the process of getting answers, the performer is preaching self-love through it all. "The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you're not alone and that you are still so f--king fine!" she encouraged. "MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don't have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it's ON."
In closing, the Hustlers actress asked for spiritual support and left readers with one last bit of inspiration. "Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too," she finished. "I'm not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn't be either."