Madonna and Her 6 Kids Pose for Rare Family Photo

Related : Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Madonna & More - Full Episode

It was time to strike a pose at Madonna's house.

The pop icon had much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving—including having all six of her children together with her under one roof. On Monday, Nov. 30, the "Vogue" singer posted a video of herself with her youngsters all dressed up and posing together for a family photo while Nina Simone's "Love Me or Leave Me" played over the footage.

"A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks," Madonna captioned the video. "#everyday #ninasimone."

The star initially became a mom in October 1996 with the birth of her first daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 24, with ex Carlos Leon. Four years later, in August 2000, she gave birth to son Rocco Ritchie, 20, her first and only child with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. In 2006, she adopted David Banda, 15, in Malawi and three years later, she was approved to adopt Chifundo "Mercy" James, 14. Her family grew once again in 2017 when she adopted twin sisters from Malawi, Stella and Estere, 8.