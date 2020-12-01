Formula One's Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton has announced he's tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the seven-time Formula One world champion took to Instagram to share the health news with his 21.1 million followers.

"Hi guys. I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," the 35-year-old sports star wrote. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe."

Lewis, who won't be able to race in the Sakir Grand Prix this weekend, continued, "Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I've immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days. I'm gutted not to be able to race the weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."