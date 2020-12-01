Princess DianaKris JennerSelena GomezKardashiansPhotosVideos

Pink's Daughter Willow Hart Brings Christmas Cheer During Disney Singalong Show

Pink's 9-year-old daughter, Willow, helped the pop star belt out a memorable version of "The Christmas Song" during The Disney Holiday Singalong.

Pink had a special little helper to assist with her appearance on The Disney Holiday Singalong.

The pop star sang "The Christmas Song" during the ABC special that aired on Monday, Nov. 30, and 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart joined her to belt out some of the lines. Clearly, vocal talent runs in this family.

The pair both wore beautiful gowns while standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, a lit fireplace and a screen projecting classic holiday Disney scenes.

"They know that Santa's on his way," Willow sang in one powerhouse moment from the Nat King Cole standard. "He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh."

Pink had been coy about the duet prior to the show airing. "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs?" Pink tweeted earlier on Monday. "Come and sing along with us!!!!"

Other highlights from the special included Adam Lambert singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," BTS performing "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and Katy Perry doing her renditions of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas."

Pink, 41, and husband Carey Hart are parents to two children, Willow and her 3-year-old brother, Jameson Moon Hart.  

 

The "Raise Your Glass" singer and her 45-year-old hubby celebrated 14 years of marriage in September. She opened up about their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post to mark their anniversary.

"It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter," Pink wrote at the time about their marriage. "People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

