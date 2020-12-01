Princess DianaKris JennerSelena GomezKardashiansPhotosVideos

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Finally Confirm They're Dating With Steamy Photoshoot

After plenty of romance speculation, TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall confirm their romance in both a YouTube video and steamy photoshoot.

By Mike Vulpo 01 Dec, 2020 12:55 AM
Well this will certainly answer some questions.

In recent weeks, fans have been wondering if Addison Rae and Bryce Hall could be officially back together after a recent breakup. Fortunately, the TikTok stars finally decided to clear the air just in time for the holidays. 

For starters, the pair participated in a photoshoot captured by Cibelle Levi, where they quickly proved they are more than just friends. "Baby," Bryce, 21, captioned the photos before commenting on his girlfriend's images. "Wow I'm lucky."

To further cement their status as boyfriend and girlfriend, the duo released a YouTube video appropriately titled "The Truth About Us." While working out at Dogpound in West Hollywood, the pair answered some burning questions including details about their very first kiss. 

"I had feelings first because I definitely wouldn't have kissed you if I didn't have feelings for you," Addison, 20, confessed. "That's like how I roll."

As for when they officially got back together, the couple says Oct. 13 is their new anniversary date. No wonder fans were speculating for so long!

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

For those curious to see what's next for these two viral stars, your guess is as good as ours. But take a look at their steamy photoshoot that turned heads this week for all the right reasons. 

Cibelle Levi
Secret Is Out

"Everything makes sense now," Addison Rae previously shared on Zane and Health: Unfiltered when discussing her relationship with Bryce Hall. "Like I'm not feeling confused, which I feel like that's the worst feeling to have about anything."

Cibelle Levi
Look of Love

YouTube star Nick Bean may have summed it up best when he commented on the couple's photoshoot writing, "They're back and better than ever."

Cibelle Levi
Confirmed

Bryce sported a jacket from Etro while displaying some serious PDA in Cibelle Levi's latest photoshoot. 

Cibelle Levi
The Heat Is On

While wearing Calvin Klein, Addison receiveed a sweet kiss from her boyfriend in the pool. 

Cibelle Levi
XOXO

As Addison wore a look from Etro, Bryce prepared to give his girlfriend a heartfelt kiss. 

