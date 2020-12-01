How to Watch the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Related : Is Dolly Parton Going to Save Christmas 2020?

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree…

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has made headlines over the last few weeks. For starters, the 75-foot-tall Norway spruce faced teasing online after it arrived in New York City looking a little rough.

One commenter even noted, "This tree looks like 2020."

Not to mention, the tree carried with it a stowaway in the form of a tiny owl. Furthermore, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public access to the official tree lighting ceremony.

Despite all of this, the Rockefeller Center tree will have a broadcasted celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. We're talking 50,000 multi-colored lights, a Swarovski star and a star-studded performance list.

For those saddened by the lack of public access at the tree lighting ceremony, don't fret, the tree will be open for viewing after Wednesday's event. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.