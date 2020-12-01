Naomi Osaka's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Grand Slam

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to gift giving, Naomi Osaka doesn't play games!

Instead, the professional tennis player goes out of her way to find clever, unique and useful presents that are sure to be a winner for anyone on the receiving end.

This year, the 23-year-old athlete is creating a shopping frenzy thanks to her latest must-have collaboration alongside NikeCourt. In fact, her favorite pieces include the hoodie, beanie and camouflage long-sleeve—when they are in stock, of course.

Before the holidays arrive, Naomi generously shared some of her gift picks for the weeks to come. From electronics and beauty products to fitness gear and BODYARMOR sport drinks, see what this champion recommends for her fans of all ages.