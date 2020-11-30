Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Break Up

Related : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have split.

The couple broke it off after more than two years together, People reports. Johnny, 45, and Alaina, 23, share one son together, 1-year-old Avery. The stars will continue to co-parent, according to the outlet.

Alaina has been in Nashville in recent weeks and last posted on Instagram on Nov. 23, when she celebrated Avery's first birthday. She wrote, "this has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows but even in the hardest moments especially after loosing [sic] ryan, there was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered."

The model added in her post, "it's absolutely insane how time flies, watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together."