Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Strippergate

Bravo Media

"Nobody was freaked out. Everybody was totally excited about the male entertainer coming to perform," she dished. "Nobody was sitting there saying, 'Oh my god, why did you do that?' Everybody was more than happy that he showed up."

So did Kandi hear any "sex noises" the night the stripper came over? "I will not say anything," she laughed. "I am not getting into that one."

As for Cynthia's thoughts of the wild weekend, Kandi added, "She said that's the best party she ever had in her entire life!"

In addition to Strippergate, Kandi also sounded off on NeNe Leakes' departure from the series after last season. "She's always going to be a major part of our family," she said. "It is what it is but this is a show where people come in and out and this year she's just not here."