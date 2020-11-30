Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Tribute to her Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

Paul Walker's memory continues to live on through his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker.
On the 7th anniversary of her father's death, the 22-year-old took to Instagram with a photo from her childhood to reflect on their relationship.
"A silly day to remember in sadness," she wrote alongside the photo of herself sleeping on the chest of the Fast and Furious star. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."
As fans may recall, the movie star passed away in 2013 due to a car crash. Paul was in the passenger seat, with his friend Roger Rodas behind the wheel, who was later determined to be driving at an unsafe speed.
Commander Mike Parker explained back in 2014, "Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions." It was reported Roger was driving upwards of 93 mph, although the speed limit of the street they were on was 45 mph.
Despite the tragic loss, Meadow has kept her father's legacy alive throughout the years.
Back in May, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and her "best bud" laughing together. She captioned the heartwarming photo, "happy place."
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Meadow again honored her late father on what would have been his 47th birthday. In the touching caption, she wrote, "the moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."
In the following post later that day, she wrote, "in honor of my dad's birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge. this year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships."
The caption continued, "My friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what." In the post, she also tagged Paul's Fast and Furious co-stars including Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and others.