Counting On's Joseph and Kendra Duggar Reveal Sex of Baby No. 3

The Duggars will soon have another girl in their family.

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar are expecting a daughter in early 2021, E! News can exclusively reveal. "Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one," the Counting On stars tell E! News. "This sweet tiebreaker is a girl!!! The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival!"

The proud parents, who also share kids Garrett David Duggar, 2, and Addison Renee Duggar, 12 months, announced their pregnancy news in August. "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February," the couple shared at the time. "Baby #3 is on the way!"

Joseph and Kendra also noted that their eldest kids are excited to have a new sibling.