Ice-T Says COVID-19 "Is Not a Game" After Coco's Dad Is Put on "Oxygen Indefinitely"

Ice-T is pleading with Americans to wear a mask.
As coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of the United States, the Law & Order: SVU star shared a health update about Coco's dad, Steve Austin, 63.
"My father-in-law ‘Coco's dad' was a serious ‘No Masker' [when] COVID hit him," Ice-T shared on Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 29. "Pneumonia in both lungs….40 days in ICU close to death….Now he's on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhhh he's a believer now….#COVIDisNotAGame."
Earlier this summer, Coco shared updates on her father's health through Instagram. According to the model, her dad got ill on Father's Day and was admitted to the ICU at Arrowhead Hospital in Arizona shortly after because he was having breathing problems.
In August, he was able to reunite with his extended family when he returned home and was free of COVID-19.
"He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky," Coco shared on Aug. 2. "He said being in the hospital for a month was like jail.. No windows. No visitors and laying in one spot and not being able to walk around was getting to him…He also adds you could hear people moan in pain during the night and some people weren't making it ..So sad."
As for why Coco was open about her dad's health battle, she wanted to provide a personal story to those who may not believe the coronavirus pandemic is a serious matter.
"I like to tell his story because my dad, amongst many others, thought COVID was a conspiracy and he was a non believer and never wore a mask," she previously wrote online. "This was all hitting too close to home when I for one have been obsessed with this whole #coronavirus thing since day one..watching day after day the news and TV programs for 5 months of people dying or becoming sick and not being able recover And personally Being so careful with my immediate family like teaching Chanel how to sanitize all day and always wearing a mask in public even wearing gloves when I go to a grocery store."
After Ice-T's latest update, the actor received some criticism from followers who thought he was sharing too many details. The rapper, however, made it clear he wasn't going to stay silent.
"If I'm willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake.. And I'm trying to warn people.. Then it must be serious to me," he replied to one follower. "…You've got a lotta nerve.."
He added, "Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness…My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me… ‘Ice, your Gangster can't fight this s—t…..' I heard him loud and clear!"