Merriam-Webster's 2020 Word of the Year Is One You Definitely Know

Related : Coronavirus Survivor Details COVID-19 Experience

Merriam-Webster's 2020 Word of the Year is one the world likely never wants to hear again.

That word, of course, is pandemic—defined as "an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affects a significant proportion of the population."

For anyone who's lived in 2020, though, there's no need to use it as an example in a sentence because we all already have been for months. Whether on TV, the Internet or in texts to socially distant friends, the coronavirus pandemic has undeniably dominated our thoughts and conversation in 2020. And, on Monday, Nov. 30, Merriam-Webster officially declared it the word of the year.

"Sometimes a single word defines an era, and it's fitting that in this exceptional—and exceptionally difficult—year, a single word came immediately to the fore as we examined the data that determines what our Word of the Year will be," an announcement from the dictionary read. "Based upon a statistical analysis of words that are looked up in extremely high numbers in our online dictionary while also showing a significant year-over-year increase in traffic, Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2020 is pandemic."