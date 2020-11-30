Real Love? Tayshia Adams and Zac C Take Wedding Photos in This Bachelorette Sneak Peek

As expected, Tayshia Adams' journey toward finding love is moving very quickly. One minute, she's worried about whether her lineup of men would be interested in her to begin with following Clare Crawley's exit. The next? She appears ready to walk down the aisle.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, Dec. 1 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia and Zac C head on a one-on-one date that'll definitely speed up their courtship. "Zac and I are gonna play dress up today," Tayshia says, "We're gonna be shooting our wedding photos."

The clip finds the 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, Penn. slipping out of his casual jeans-and-T-shirt look and trying on a tailored white tuxedo for a photoshoot. After perusing a rack of traditional and modern wedding gowns, Tayshia selects a sleek and form-fitting white sleeveless dress before transforming into a full-blown bride-to-be.

"I've been married before and I've done wedding photos so I hope today could make new, fun memories for me," she says. "But now I'm second-guessing that. I'm so incredibly nervous."