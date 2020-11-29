George Clooney Shares How His Wife Amal “Changed Everything” for Him

Related : George Clooney Gets Candid on Wife Amal & Kids in "GQ"

George Clooney was once the world's most eligible bachelor. Now, he's a family man.

The actor sat down with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith and shared why he and his wife human rights attorney Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014, decided to build a life together.

George, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film Midnight Sky, which he wrote and directed, explained, "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

He also revealed that he didn't plan to ask Amal to marry him, but that during his "out of the blue" proposal he ended up on his knee for "20 minutes" waiting for her to say yes.

The Michael Clayton star joked, "I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"