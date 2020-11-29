Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello's Confidence Changed His Life

Related : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

Shawn Mendes learned to stress less about his physical appearance, thanks to his favorite "señorita," Camila Cabello.

In a candid new interview with GQ, the "Lost in Japan" singer opened up about the pressure to look a certain way, sharing that he would often run on very little sleep because he felt he had to "get up two hours early just to be able to work out." The Canadian crooner, who once believed that "if you don't work out, you're going to lose fans," shared that seeing how Camila responded to criticisms of her body inspired him to relax a little bit more about his appearance.

"[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's," he told the outlet, "and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life."

He even said he learned that "taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes."