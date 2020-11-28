Clare Crawley Says She Tries to "Rise Above the Negativity" When People "Pass Judgments"

Related : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

Clare Crawley's world isn't always rosy.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28 to share a refreshingly honest post about the downside of fame. The Sacramento, Calif. hairstylist also opened up about how she has been "going through things."

While Clare didn't reveal specific details about what she's been dealing with, she did take a moment to reflect on how her life isn't picture-perfect.

"Hi. It's me, Clare," the reality TV personality began her candid message. "Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you."

"And just like you, I'm going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another," she continued. "Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days."