Drake Cuddles With Son Adonis in Touching Post-Thanksgiving Photo

Drake is giving fans a glimpse into his life as a dad, and it's seriously sweet.

On Nov. 27, the "In My Feelings" rapper posted an Instagram photo of him cuddling up to his 3-year-old son Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

Fans gushed over the adorable father-son moment.

One wrote, "This is just so beautiful." Another added, "that is the most precious things a father can provide are time, attention, and love." A third shared, "The most important belonging in life - trust me. Love you Aubs."

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, didn't always share details of his relationship with his son with the public. In 2018, Pusha T dropped diss track "The Story of Adidon," in which he claimed that rumors about Drake fathering a child with Sophie were true. Drake later shared that he did have a son on his song "Emotionless," rapping, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid."