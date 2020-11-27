Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Delicious Thanksgiving Celebration

Nobody does the holidays quite like the Kardashians, Thanksgiving included.

This year, Kris Jenner hosted the fam at her home in Palm Springs, and judging by the plethora of Instagram photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew, the celebration was one for the books. Everything looked picture perfect, from the festive and turkey-accessorized tablescape to the wide variety of dishes and desserts.

However, when it came to the food, there was certainly one major standout: a sprawling charcuterie spread that went far beyond the normal meats, cheeses and snacks by including a honey bar. The sweet wall was positioned above the board, allowing it to drip fresh honey onto a plate that could be scooped right up. Talk about delicious!

Kylie was among the family members who raved about the charcuterie, though she was admittedly less impressed with a dish she said her older sister Kourtney Kardashian brought: chips and dip.