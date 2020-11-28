Watch Kris Jenner Hilariously Attempt to Train Her "Dogter" Bridgette

Related : Celebrity Dog Training With Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be back before you know it, but in the meantime, E! is bringing you bonus footage featuring none other than season 19's breakout star: Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble's adopted dog, Bridgette!

In the above clip, the famed momager can be seen attempting to train Bridgette, but as the professional not-so-lovingly points out, "You said her name in a happy tone of voice and she didn't even look at you."

In Bridgette's defense, she and her mom sort of got off on the wrong foot (or paw). As KUWTK fans surely recall, when Kris and Corey first adopted the dog, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch failed to show up for her training sessions, leaving Corey feeling like "a single parent." So, to teach Kris a lesson, he started giving Bridgette all of his attention.

The plan worked, and soon, Kris was so jealous of Bridgette that she went out and bought a full-blown dog costume. As she told the KUWTK cameras, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

All that is to say, perhaps Bridgette never recovered from seeing Kris dressed up as a dalmatian.