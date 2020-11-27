American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Quietly Married Hadley Klein

Taissa Farmiga is a married woman!
On Instagram, the American Horror Story actress shared what she is most grateful for this Thanksgiving and broke the news that she is married to filmmaker Hadley Klein. She captioned a photo of their casual wedding day, "Married my best friend. 08.08.2020"
Hadley also shared the news, writing on his Instagram, "still feeling thankful this year."
He previously hinted at their secret ceremony on Instagram this August, calling the actress his "wife."
"happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife," he said in a post dedicated to the 26-year-old. "so happy to have an 'excuse' to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week"
In fact, it seems their surprise wedding may not be a surprise after all. Taissa and Hadley have been calling each other husband and wife on social media since their wedding day, but the affectionate nicknames went unnoticed by their followers.
Earlier this month, Hadley even commented on a video of Taissa dancing, "WAIT i'm married to those moves????? daaaaaaam." It was right under our noses this whole time!
Nonetheless, the congratulations are pouring in for the newlyweds, who have dated for over four years. Billie Lourd commented with three heart emojis on the wedding announcement, while Karen Gillan used a series of exclamation marks to express her excitement.
Additionally, Taissa's American Horror Story co-star Gabourey Sidibe, who is also going to be a bride in the very near future, commented on Twitter, "TAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! Pictures of you standing next to cake have always been my fave and this 1 is the best! Congratulations to you and Hadley!!!"