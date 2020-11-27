Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez's New Song "In the Morning" Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Jennifer Lopez dropped her new hit song "In the Morning," which includes some of her most intimate lyrics to date. Scroll on to hear the superstar's sexy track.

Listen up, Alex Rodriguez! Jennifer Lopez wants some lovin' in the morning.

The superstar singer dropped her latest hit song "In the Morning" on Friday, Nov. 27, and the lyrics are seriously sexy. "If you love me / Say it in the morning," she sings. "Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

The lyrics later continue, "Hands cover my neck / Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed / Come get it in when you're out / Get it in when you're out / Go down in the dim light / You love it 'cause it's so tight / So you better lock it down / You know you better lock it down."

As fans may recall, the Golden Globe nominee posed completely nude for the single's steamy promotional photo, released earlier this week. "Surprise!" Lopez wrote to her fans on social media. "Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday."

The only item visible in the jaw-dropping pic is Lopez's gorgeous engagement ring from fiancé Rodriguez.

It was just last week that the former MLB star took to social media to gush about Lopez after she was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. "Congrats, Macha!" he wrote to Lopez on Twitter. "You're the people's icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You're a role model and an inspiration for all. I'm so proud of you! I love you so much!!!"

In Lopez's award show speech, the Hustlers star reflected on the highs and lows of the year. "Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" she said. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff...This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most—people."

"Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone," the 51-year-old continued. "Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself."

In honor of Lopez's new song, let's take a look back at her journey over the last year, from the 2020 Super Bowl to becoming the People's Icon.

WWD/Shutterstock
Dusted off her Versace

Oh, this old thing? Just something she had lying around from her appearance at the 2000 Grammys. "It was such an empowering thing," the actress recently told Vanity Fair of putting on a revamped version of the infamous jungle dress to close out Donatella Versace's Milan Fashion Week show in September 2019. "Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later—it resonated. It was like, 'Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'"

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Never Stopped Hustling

Living up to her film's name (she took on double-duty acting and producing), she hit the press circuit hard, turning out in cities from Toronto to New York City to Los Angeles in Elie Saab, Balmain and Zimmerman. Her reward: stellar box office numbers (Hustlers raked in an estimated $32.2 domestically during opening weekend) and her first Golden Globe since her 1997 breakout role as Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla

Instagram
Yup, Still Body Goals

Just in case you forgot, she posted a sweaty October 2019 gym selfie highlighting her collection with Niyama Sol and the results of her Sunday workout session. 

Instagram/Jennifer Lopez
Made a Teacher's Day

When she and Rodriguez spied a post from a Tennessee educator detailing how one of her students was too hungry too learn, the investors in frozen food company Tiller & Hatch arranged "to donate a year's worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school's food pantry," she explained in an Instagram post. "This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos."  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Bagged a new gig

Lopez was announced as the new face of Coach in November 2019, dropping her spring campaign in early 2020.

NBC
Brought the funny (and high kicks) to SNL

Bigger boss move: opening Saturday Night Live with a monologue of all the ways you've been killing it or dancing toe-to-toe with the Rockettes? Lopez did both, then slipped into her standout Versace for good measure. And that was just the first few minutes. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Scored a Golden Globes Victory

Sure, she lost the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture prize to Marriage Story's Laura Dern, but Rodriguez ensured she still felt like a winner with his post-show Instagram tribute. "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he wrote. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion."

STX Films
Incited an Oscar-related riot

Lopez fans got loud when they learned the Hustlers standout didn't score an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of stripper and shrewd entrepreneur Ramona. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Super Bowl Bombshell

J.Lo and Shakira made history with their Super Bowl performance. "It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," she explained on CBS Sunday Morning in December. "We bring that flavor."

And they delivered!

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The People's Icon

Lopez was moved to tears while accepting the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in November. "Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" the star said in part. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff... This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most—people."

