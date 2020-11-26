Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysPhotosVideos

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton, Noah Cyrus, Jordin Sparks and Brett Young were among the top-tier talent to rock the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. See who else performed for the TV-only event.

By McKenna Aiello, Lindsay Weinberg 26 Nov, 2020 4:44 PM
MusicHolidaysThanksgivingCelebrities
There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

As always, the 94th annual parade aired on NBC on Turkey Day, with Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker breaking it all down for us at home. The main difference in 2020? This year, the floats and performers were filmed for a TV-only event, without bundled up New Yorkers watching in the streets, in order to follow safety guidelines. 

Country icon (and COVID vaccine hero) Dolly Parton is partnering with Cracker Barrel at the parade to sing her rendition of "A Holly Jolly Christmas," following the debut of her Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, on Sunday.

Dolly will be joined by a longtime family friend at the festive event, with Noah Cyrus performing as well. Just this week, the 20-year-old singer was nominated for her first Grammy Award.

photos
The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch

Ally BrookeBebe Rexha, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Keke Palmer, Pentatonix and Brett Young round out the lineup of stars set to perform at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

And with Broadway shut down since March, the casts of several award-worthy musicals are turning up to give show-stopping performances of their hit songs, including from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, Tina Fey's Mean Girls and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill

Tune in to NBC to watch the parade, and see all of the starry appearances below. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Hamilton

The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade attendees from being in the room where it happens, but that didn't stop the cast of Broadway's Hamilton from putting on an epic show.

Peter Kramer/NBC
Ally Brooke

The pop singer takes a ride on the Blue's Clues & You! float.

Instagram
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

These Today co-hosts aren't letting a bit of weather rain on their parade!

Peter Kramer/NBC
CNCO

The Latin boy band is ready to spread some holiday cheer. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

There's a 30 percent chance this performance from the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls was a highlight of the parade.

Peter Kramer/NBC
Sofia Carson

It wouldn't be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without Sofia on the turkey float! 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

The leading men from the critically-acclaimed musical bring the legendary group to life for a modern audience. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

Stars of the Alanis Morissette-inspired musical rock out.

Instagram
Al Roker & Tori Kelly

Al snaps a selfie with the singer-songwriter as she prepares to perform. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Hamilton

The Schuyler sisters take center stage. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

The Tony-nominated musical lights up New York City. 

Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC
Dolly Parton

The legendary star definitely made it on Santa's nice list this year. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Since its debut in 2018, the musical has garnered 12 Tony nominations. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

"You Oughta Know" this performance stole the show. 

