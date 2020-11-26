90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Expecting Their First Baby

Jorge Nava is feeling #blessed this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the 90 Day Fiancé star announced his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. Jorge took to Instagram with a sonogram photo that he captioned, "Thankful for all of my blessings."

Jorge has yet to reveal his partner's identity, but the TLC personality hasn't shied away from celebrating their relationship on social media following his release from prison in May. In fact, the 32-year-old spoke to E! News exclusively about his second shot at love after his marriage to fellow 90 Day star Anfisa Nava ended.

As Jorge revealed, the pair first connected over Instagram after completing his two-and-a-half year prison sentence for drug charges.

"It was actually a friendly relationship before it became the relationship that it is today," he explained to E! News. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me and we've kind of been together ever since."