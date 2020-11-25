Meet The Masked Dancer's Moth, Discoball and Hammerhead in New Promo

If you thought the masked singers were wild, wait 'til you get a load of the masked dancers.
The Masked Dancer is coming your way this December, and it's basically just The Masked Singer but with dancing. It even has Ken Jeong! E! News has an exclusive first look at a new promo for the spinof series and the clip features a glimpse at three new never-before-seen costumes: Moth, Discoball and Hammerhead.
So far, the dance moves seem to involve a lot of spinning and not a whole lot of other distinctive characteristics. If we thought it was hard to guess a celeb based on their singing voice, we're just not sure how anyone is supposed to guess based on dance moves unless they're literally Alfonso Ribeiro doing the Carlton.
We'll still absolutely watch this, but we're just fully prepared to have absolutely no idea what's going on.
Ken is joined by quite the eclectic group of fellow panelists: Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale. Craig Robinson serves as host.
Watch the promo below!
The show was inspired by a segment from The Ellen Degeneres Show (with contestants including Derek Hough and Howie Mandel).
Here's Fox's official description: "The Masked Dancer will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are free-styling behind the masks."
The first batch of contestants have a combined 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.
The Masked Dancer premieres Dec. 27 on Fox. The Masked Singer is airing a special Thanksgiving episode Thursday at 8 p.m., returning to Wednesdays on Dec. 2 on Fox.