Lisa Rinna's Holiday Gift Guide Brings Beverly Hills to Your Home

Bring out some holiday cheer for your friends and family in style. Check out these fantastic options from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Diamonds—and so much more—are a girl's best friend.

When it comes to the holiday season, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna loves to treat her loved ones to something fabulous. This year will be no different!

And although the entrepreneur will be celebrating the launch of Rinna Beauty, Lisa will also be savoring quality time with her nearest and dearest. As she exclusively told E! News, "The best part about celebrating the holidays is getting to spend time with my family."

In between the holiday fun, Lisa offered some suggestions for her fans who are looking for that extra special gift this season. "My best advice is to give gifts that are fun and gifts that you truly love," she advised. 

So what does she recommend? Keep scrolling to see the candles, sunglasses and other items she loves. 

Desmond & Dempsey Jag Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set

"I love the animal print. This pajama set is so chic and such a great gift."

$160
Net-A-Porter

The Laundress Travel Pack Fabric Care Set

"This travel pack is a great gift to get people excited to (eventually) travel again."   

$50
Net-A-Porter

Gucci Fringed Brushed Mohair-Blend Jacquard-Knit Scarf

"This is such a great gift that I even ordered one for myself!"

$590
Net-A-Porter

Claus Porto Mini Soaps Gift Box

"A different kind of gift but still so chic."

$75
Net-A-Porter

Diptyque Sapin de Nuit Scented Candle

"These are my favorite candles. The holiday edition is a must have."

$78
Net-A-Porter

Ray-Ban Aviator Gold-Tone Sunglasses

"Who doesn't love classic Ray-Ban's?"

$150
Net-A-Porter

Rinna Beauty Lip Kits

"The lip kit is my go to for nude colors—nude pink and nude coral. Just lipstick gloss and a liner, easy breezy classic Rinna Lips."

$45
Rinna Beauty

French Girl Organics Mint Sea Soak Enlivening Bath Salts

"The sea soak is so delicious and who doesn't love a warm bath around the holidays?"

$22
Net-A-Porter

Johnstons Of Elgin Cashmere Beanie, Scarf and Gloves Set

"Everyone needs a matching beanie-scarf-glove set in their life."

$305
Net-A-Porter

Aesop Reverence Duet

"My favorite hand soap duo, I just love the smell."

$125
Net-A-Porter

Valentino Garavani Fringed Intarsia Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Poncho

"This poncho is so fabulous, it makes such a great gift."

$1,460
Net-A-Porter

Gucci Metallic Cotton-Blend Jacquard-Knit Socks

"Such a fresh and fun gift to give."

$120
Net-A-Porter

111SKIN The Radiance Edit

"I live for this mask. Everyone needs to have it."

$90
Net-A-Porter

—Originally published Nov. 30, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT

