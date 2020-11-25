Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dead at 60: Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma and More Stars Pay Tribute

Celebs, fans and colleagues are mourning Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who has died at age 60.
The athlete, a former captain for the country's national team who is considered one of the game's best players of all time, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery, ESPN reported. Following news of Maradona's death, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning.
"You took us to the highest place in the world," the country's leader tweeted in Spanish, alongside a photo of the two hugging. "You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for existing, Diego. We are going to miss you the rest of our lives."
Maradona's career peaked in 1986, when he helped Argentina's national soccer team win the World Cup, beating England. However, his career low came in 1994, when he was kicked out of the World Cup after being found guilty of doping. In 2000, he survived a cocaine-induced heart failure. He later went to rehab. In recent years, he battled other health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma several weeks ago, ESPN said.
Maradona is survived by his longtime partner, Veronica Ojeda, two daughters, and two sons.
Following news of his death, famous athletes and other celebs paid tribute to the late star.
Fellow soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a pic of the two. "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius," he wrote in Portuguese. "One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."
Read more tributes below:
English former soccer star David Beckham: "A sad day for Argentina and a sad day for football as we celebrate the greatness of what this man gave us... Someone that played with passion , spirit and was nothing less than a pure genius .. I was so excited to meet Diego and we will all miss him...Rest In Peace."
French soccer player Kylian Mbappé: "RIP Legend. You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world...AÏE AÏE AÏE F--KING 2020."
English soccer star Harry Kane: "Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona."
Fellow English soccer player Marcus Rashford: "Legendary [broken heart emoji]"
Colombian singer Maluma: "The greatest thing football has ever had is gone."
English former soccer star Gary Lineker: "Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego."
Fellow English former soccer star Jamie Carragher: "I'll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona."
Tony Cottee, another former English soccer star: "RIP Diego Maradona. From a football point of view, I'd quite simply like to remember him as the best footballer of our generation [soccer ball emoji] #ripmaradona #football"
Argentine former soccer star Nicolás Pareja: "Thanks for so much Diego...My condolences to all his family and friends."
Australian former soccer star Tim Cahill: "So sad to hear this news. Rest in peace Maradona."