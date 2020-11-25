Pregnant Hilary Duff Reunites With Her Kids After Coronavirus Scare

Related : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is back in the arms of her kids.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Lizzie McGuire alum took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of her and her two children, Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks Violet Bair, 2, who she shares with her husband Matthew Koma.

In the black and white photo, the Younger star could be seen holding the two kids in her lap, under the caption, "NOT TOTALLY IN THE CLEAR BUT LOOKING POSITIVE AND BY THAT I MEAN NEGATIVE!"

Earlier in the day, Hilary posted a photo of herself getting a rapid coronavirus test.

As fans may recall, on Saturday, Nov. 21, Hilary—who is pregnant with her third child—revealed she was exposed to the coronavirus. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, "Exposed to covid. Quarantine day 2 Fml."

Since that time, she has been staying in the basement away from her adorable kids for precaution. On Sunday, Nov. 22, the 33-year-old shared a video of her and Luca communicating by stomping on the floor from different rooms.