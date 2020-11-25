Meghan Markle Reflects on "Unbearable Grief" After Suffering Miscarriage in July

Related : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Home Sneak Peek

Meghan Markle is opening up about "unbearable grief" after suffering a miscarriage over the summer.

In a new piece for the New York Times, published Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Duchess of Sussex shared the heartbreaking news publicly for the first time, explaining that this particular July morning "began as ordinarily as any other day."

"Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she wrote of her routine with her and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison. "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right."

Meghan continued, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."