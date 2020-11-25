Christina Perri Announces Loss of Baby Girl 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

Christina Perri has shared the tragic news that she lost her baby girl.

The singer-songwriter, who in recent weeks was hospitalized for pregnancy complications, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

"last night we lost our baby girl," Christina captioned a photo holding her daughter's hand. "she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

On Nov. 11, Christina asked fans to "please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this" after her baby began experiencing complications with her intestines. Then three days later, the 34-year-old confirmed her newborn would have to undergo surgery following her birth.

"The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive," she explained at the time. "We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen."