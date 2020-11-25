Candace Cameron Bure Says She Felt Lori Loughlin's "Presence" at Fuller House Finale Taping

Candace Cameron Bure is giving more details of what it was like filming Fuller House once co-star Lori Loughlin exited the show, and explained that her "presence" was felt long after she left.
Last week, Candace showed her fans a sweet note that Lori had sent her while shooting the series finale one year ago. Delivered along with a bouquet of roses, the message read, "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you."
Candace confirmed it was from Lori while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "Yes, it was a note from her," she said on Tuesday, Nov. 24. "She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers."
It wasn't just an empty gesture—Candace said it really made her feel Lori's energy on set that day. The Christmas Town actress revealed, "It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show... It was really special."
Lori, who played Aunt Becky on the Full House reboot, left partway through filming the fifth and final season because of her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. She was sentenced to two months in prison and began serving her time in a Northern California institution on Oct. 30.
Her husband Mossimo Giannulli also began his 5-month prison sentence last week and is scheduled to stay behind bars until April 2021. And fitting for his profession, the fashion designer debuted a shocking hair transformation before reporting for lockup.
The couple was additionally ordered to pay $400,000 in fines for their participation in the scam to admit their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli into USC. E! News has confirmed the stars have already paid the sums.
With both her parents in prison, Bella hit the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara over the weekend, multiple outlets reported. She also posted on Instagram recently with friend Jami Belushi and wrote, "thank god you're here."
As for Olivia Jade, she appeared to be out shopping earlier this month while wearing a face mask and black baseball cap.
A source told E! News that both daughters are really worried about their parents. We learned, "Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."
For another holiday this year, Mother's Day, Olivia Jade called Lori her "best friend." The influencer said her mom makes "it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind."
The Fuller House team has, for the most part, stuck by Lori during the scandal as well. In the words of Candace on the Today show, "it's too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend. But I think, I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."