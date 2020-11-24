Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Throws Shade at Scott Disick's "Ludicrous" Instagram DM

Megan Barton-Hanson isn't impressed by Scott Disick's recent demand that she apologize to ex Eyal Booker.
In an exclusive interview with LIT Entertainment News, the former Love Island U.K. contestant admits she doesn't think too highly of the so-called "Lord" after receiving what she describes as a "ludicrous" Instagram DM, which asked her to apologize for the way she ended things with Eyal. "It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old." Megan recalls, "I was like, what's wrong with you?"
The London-based model adds that she was generally surprised to be hearing from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, whom she'd never met before. "Honestly, I didn't know if it was a joke, I didn't know what the situation was," she explains. "We looked at the time and my management were like, ‘He must have sent this at like 5 a.m.'"
Now that the shock has worn off, Megan says she thinks the situation is "funny and weird," adding that even at the time she "didn't take it too seriously."
She jokes, "Just when you think 2020 couldn't get any weirder, what the hell has just happened?"
Whether Scott wrote the alleged DMs is still up in the air though. Megan thinks it's possible Scott did write the messages, but she says he "definitely" had the help of a Brit who is more likely to use words like "mugged off" or "program." And this is very much a possibility since Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, the little sister of Eyal's current girlfriend, Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Was Eyal that Brit though? Megan speculates, "He might be. But then, he's with his girlfriend, who is stunning. They're so cute and happy together. I don't know."
Moreover, Megan insists there's "no way" Eyal still has feelings for her after all this time, and she feels she doesn't owe him an apology for how things ended. To further prove her point, she shares, "We've actually hung out before in London, and I've met his girlfriend, Delilah. So I don't understand what the issue is."
But if Scott feels so strongly about Megan apologizing to his new friend, Megan jokes that she'll deliver a hand-written apology via "carrier pigeon." She quips, "Don't worry, hun."
And no, Megan says she didn't reply to Scott's message, happily letting him have the last word. She says that she wondered why he even reached out in the first place, musing, "It's just odd behavior. If I was him with a beautiful 19-year-old on my arm, that's the last thing I'd be doing, digging up the past from two years ago."
For his part, Scott appears to have given up on his quest for justice for Eyal. He referenced the situation by posting another user's TikTok to his Instagram Story on Monday. In said video, the user called Scott the "gift that just keeps on giving" and said they were "howling" over the DM. Perhaps that was Scott's way of confirming he did it for a laugh?
Either way, Scott's proven that he is now quite close with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's family and friends, including Eyal who is dating Delilah. As Megan put it, Scott is just being a "protective brother in law"—unofficially, of course.