My Music Moments: Kenzie Ziegler Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Kenzie Ziegler is ready to spread some holiday cheer.
After rising to fame on Lifetime's Dance Moms alongside older sister Maddie, the talented teenager has become a social media superstar and recording artist. To date, she's released two full-length albums and signed with Arista Records, dropping a steady stream of singles with the label's backing, including "Donuts" featuring Yung Bae. Oh, and did we mention that another one of them featured none other than Sia? No big deal.
Now she's teaming up with rising pop star Ant Saunders for a festive collaboration just in time as the holiday season to kick into high gear. "Cozy With You," which dropped on Nov. 25, more than lives up to its title. The track is the aural equivalent of sipping on some hot cocoa by the fire, wrapped up in a blanket with someone special. It's an adorable entry in the Christmas song canon, and another powerful reminder that Kenzie's pipes are the real deal.
In honor of the new single, E! News asked Kenzie to to pull back the curtain on the albums and artists that have influenced her throughout her journey. From the song you might not expect her to love to the one she hopes she never hears again, this is the soundtrack to her life.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: Definitely the High School Musical soundtrack album because I was nonstop watching that when I was little. I think I've seen it over 100 times and it's still my favorite movie.
The first album I remember buying: The Justin Bieber album. It was his first album [My World 2.0] I think and I was a huge fan. I still am to this day but, yeah, I was in love with him. He's definitely my celebrity crush.
The song/album people might not expect me to love: "Purple Hat" by Sofi Tukker. It's like an EDM song, it's like a hype song. My friends and I listen to it all the time, but I actually don't like EDM music at all. I think that the only reason why I like it is because it's my friends and my song.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. It's one of my favorite songs by him and, I mean, they sound so great together. Their voices are incredible. I just love the song so much, it makes me so happy. All of his songs do.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: Definitely Conan Gray's Kid Krow because it's a really sad album. You know, when I'm sad, I like to listen to sad music so I like to listen to Conan Gray or Billie Eilish. Either or.
The song/album I hope I never hear again: "Happy Birthday." Obviously, people sing it a lot. It gets annoying sometimes, but people still sing it to me on my birthday which is fine. I mean, it's kind of a tradition but, you know, it gets old.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: Blonde by Frank Ocean but I literally can't pick an album of his because all of his songs are so good, so no one come at me. I think I like more songs on Blonde, so I would listen to that one. I mean, Frank Ocean is my favorite artist, so I really can't pick.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up is: "Sofia" by Clairo. It's a super chill song, but it always makes me so happy and I feel like that goes for everyone else because the song is so great. She's so talented.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: "Adore You" by Harry Styles. His voice is so good, so I don't think I could really top it, but anything by him is so incredible. He's such a genius and I wish I had his talent.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire: I don't think I can pick any of them. I love all of them and I can't wait to actually go on tour and perform them.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: "Exhale." I did an acoustic version, and it was super fun. I love that song so much and I'm so glad that Sia was part of it as well because she's incredibly talented.
"Cozy With Me" is available now.