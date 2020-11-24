Channing Tatum Debuts Shaved Head in Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation

Channing Tatum is back to his classic look that truly never fails.
The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to debut a shaved head in a black and white selfie following the wrapping of his latest movie project, Dog.
"There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go," the 40-year-old actor wrote. "It's a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I'm about to be sooooo freee!!!"
He continued, "Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now."
A hair transformation isn't the only changes the actor made while filming. Back in September, Channing showed off his impeccable muscle definition in a shirtless selfie to his 17.1 million Instagram followers.
"It's been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general," the caption began. "Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha."
Outside of breaking the internet with steamy photos, the proud dad wrote a children's book, Sparkella, inspired by his daughter Everly Tatum. Channing also became a dog dad after adopting an adorable puppy named Rook back in October.
Check out more celeb hair transformations below!