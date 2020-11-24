Why Hasan Minhaj's Resurfaced Comments About Dax Shepard's Appearance Are Going Viral

Related : Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse

It may have started out with a classic question: "Who's hotter?" But an old interview with Hasan Minhaj is going viral because of his enlightened response.

Back in December 2019, Vanity Fair interviewed Hasan (while he was hooked up to a lie detector, mind you) and asked if the comedian was bothered that Dax Shepard rated him a nine out of 10. "No, I think that he was going way too high," Hasan responded.

The journalist then asked how he would rate Dax. Hasan called the question "not fair," but after what must have been a very thorough calculation, Hasan precisely responded with "6.57." The interviewer joked the score was "harsh," and Hasan's comeback shone a light on the way actors of color are held to higher standards than white actors in Hollywood.

The Patriot Act host explained, "Dax is part of a thing where, in show business, there's this whole movement of approachable white dudes whereas with, like, men of color, it's like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik, or you work in IT. There's no middle."