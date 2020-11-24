Sorry to Crush Your Dreams, But Rihanna is Not Starring in the Black Panther Sequel

Turns out the best news of 2020 actually isn't news at all.
On Monday, rumors started swirling that Rihanna might be joining the cast of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel. Clearly, the world was absolutely stoked about the possibility of getting a Rihanna appearance added to an already iconic movie franchise, but, unfortunately, there is no truth to the rumors.E! News has learned Rihanna has not been cast in the upcoming film.
The news first spread like wildfire when fans noticed that the musician and businesswoman had been added to the cast list when you Google Black Panther 2. Although, if it's been said once it's been said a million times: Not everything on the internet is true.
In fact, there is no evidence to back up these claims. While a Rihanna in Wakanda takeover would have been the boost of joy everyone needed this year, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. The nine-time Grammy winner is best known for her music, but has taken some time over the years to step in-front of the silver screen. Most recently, she starred in the film Ocean's 8 alongside Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.
Production for Black Panther 2 is set to begin in July 2021 in Atlanta. The film is tentatively planning a 2022 release. With the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in August, the script for the film essentially had to be completely rewritten and not much is known about the newest film.
Many of the stars from the first movie will be returning, but they are all still grappling with the loss of their colleague and friend. Letitia Wright, who played Chadwick's character's sister in the film shared a letter she penned to her "brother" after his sudden death.
She shared on Instagram, "God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will." The film may have to go on without its lead and zero Rihanna cameos, but one thing remains the same: Wakanda forever.