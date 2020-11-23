Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Engaged: See Her Ring

Related : Jax Taylor & More Bravo Stars React to Andy Cohen's Baby News

Hannah Ferrier has another major milestone to smile about.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram to announce her and her partner Josh Roberts's engagement.

In the short and sweet caption, the 34-year-old wrote "And then there were three...and a ring" alongside a selfie showing off the gorgeous ring.

Hannah and Josh have been dating for two years and recently celebrated their anniversary. On Monday, Oct. 26, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to profess her love to her man.

"2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man," the star wrote. "Words can't express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter."

The engagement brings even more happy vibes to the new mom, as she and Josh also welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. On Monday, Nov. 2, baby Ava Grace Roberts made her debut on Instagram.

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts," shared Hannah. "Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever."