The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing This Mistake to Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup

Hey, mistakes happen—even in a galaxy far, far away.

Fans of The Mandalorian thought they spotted a small snafu in season two's fourth episode "Chapter 12: The Siege."

In the episode (warning: some spoilers ahead), the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) seek to take out an old Imperial base to keep the planet Nevarro safe. But after they break in with Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), they realize it's not quite as abandoned as they'd assumed and it's not just a military base—it's also a lab.

At one point, the characters fight off two individuals attempting to destroy the base's system and keep the intel a secret. But it wasn't the action-packed scene that caught viewers' attention. It was…a person wearing blue jeans?

That's right. Eagle-eyed followers spotted someone sporting jeans and a T-shirt in the left corner of the shot (just behind Weathers). Considering the attire hardly matched the rest of the cast's costumes, many assumed the unexpected cameo was accidentally made by a crew member.