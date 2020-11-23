Teresa Giudice Shares an Update on Her Relationship With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Related : Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

In the famous words of Teresa Giudice, "Haters are gonna hate, but I just love, love, love."

While she isn't using the L-word just yet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a new romance in her life after splitting from longtime husband Joe Giudice last year. In November, she teased her man to fans, writing on Facebook, "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend." E! News later learned her is Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a businessman, fellow New Jerseyan and father of two.

While appearing remotely on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Nov. 22, the reality star dished a bit more about their blossoming relationship. "It's fairly new," Teresa told Andy Cohen, "so I'm taking things slow and we'll see where it goes from there."

As for her divorce from Joe, who was deported to Italy, it's not quite finalized just yet. "I'm still waiting for the date from the court," she clarified. "All the paperwork is all done. We're just waiting for a court date—because of COVID, it's taking forever."