Bad Bunny Cancels 2020 American Music Awards Performance After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fans were wondering about the 26-year-old singer's whereabouts after he was scheduled to perform at the Nov. 22nd American Music Awards but never took the stage. Amid speculation, news of the artist's coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed in a press release on Monday, Nov. 23, revealing the reason for the performance cancellation.

"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs," a press release by Acoustyle Communication, which represents the star, stated, "but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation."

Bad Bunny still participated in the award show virtually from his home in Los Angeles. For instance, he announced the winner of the Favorite Female Artist – Latin category, which was Becky G, and received two awards of his own: Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Album – Latin.