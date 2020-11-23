Every Candid Moment From the 2020 American Music Awards You Need to See

It was an electrifying night at the 2020 American Music Awards!

Taraji P. Henson hosted the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 22, and what an award show it was! During the ceremony, Justin Bieber took the stage to deliver his first performance at the AMAs in four years. He also teamed up with Shawn Mendes for their first-ever performance of their new hit song "Monster." New mom Katy Perry also took the stage to sing "Only Love" with Darius Rucker during the ceremony, which marked her first performance since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom over the summer.

In addition to all of the amazing performances, there were also a number of stars who appeared (virtually and in person) at the AMAs to accept awards. While Taylor Swift was unable to attend the ceremony, she revealed the exciting reason why in her virtual Artist of the Year acceptance speech. After thanking her fans for their support, Swift explained, "The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it so it's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it. Have a great night. I love you so much."