American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2020 American Music Awards are in full swing!

With Taraji P. Henson hosting the star-studded show, you know it's going to be anything but boring. Plus, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and many more artists are taking the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

However, viewers might notice some differences during this year's ceremony. For one, there will be safety precautions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the 2020 American Music Awards introduced new categories: Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight each, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nominations. Some first-time nominees include DaBaby and Doja Cat.

So with that in mind, check out the list of winners below to see if your favorite star is going home with an award tonight.