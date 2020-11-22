Pregnant Hilary Duff and Son Say "I Love You" in Code as She Quarantines Amid Coronavirus Scare

Pregnant Hilary Duff is quarantining amid a COVID-19 scare and that means keeping away from her family, including her two kids.
On Saturday, the 33-year-old Younger actress wrote on her Instagram Story that she had been "exposed to covid" and was on her second day of quarantine. She did not reveal if she tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, Nov. 22, Hilary shared a video of her and her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie communicating by stomping while social distancing in different rooms.
"Matt taught Luca the code for I love you," Hilary said, referring to her husband, Matthew Koma, 33. "We've been doing it all day long. It's so sad."
Hilary later posted photos of Luca wearing a Captain America face mask inside an ice cream shop, as well as pics of her and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair bundled up in colorful mismatched clothes.
"When dad dresses you...but you so cute everyone just looks at your face," Hilary wrote. "When Dad does your hair."
Without making physical contact, the actress' family has taking care of her while she quarantines. "My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door. I finally threatened to run upstairs...break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back," Hilary joked. "So then they left me and apple pie...candle [sic]."
Hilary also shared a photo of a coat hanging on a hook, writing, "My Roberta coat arrived just in time for me to be shut in the basement."
Hilary then posted videos of the family's new St. Bernard puppy, which they brought home last weekend.
She also shared a photo of a Trader Joe's "family size" organic cheese and tomato pizza. She wrote, "'Family size' my ass...this depression can handle you today. Come at me bro."
Hilary announced her pregnancy in October. This will be her second child with Matthew and her third overall.