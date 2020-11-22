MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 2

It's a party of four!

MLB star Bryce Harper is officially a dad times two. The Philadelphia Phillies player and his wife Kayla Harper shared the sweet news that they welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

At this time, the couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves, however, they did reveal their newborn daughter's name. "Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper," the proud parents captioned both of their Instagram posts on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Their baby girl arrived sooner than expected. In June, when Kayla announced she and Bryce were going to have a daughter, she also revealed her bundle of joy was due in early December. But it looks like Christmas came early for the couple!

That same month, the professional athlete was overjoyed to learn about the sex of his baby. "Girl dad," Bryce shared on Instagram at the time.

This marks the pair's first daughter. A little over a year ago, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Krew.