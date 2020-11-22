Charli D'Amelio Is Shocked After Breaking TikTok Record Following Dinner Controversy

Related : Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Under Fire for "Disgusting" Behavior

Charli D'Amelio has a big reason to dance again, despite last week's backlash.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the 16-year-old TikTok sensation, who started posting on her account in May 2019, became the first person to reach 100 million followers on the platform and expressed her shock at reaching the milestone. The news comes days after she lost hundreds of thousands of followers due to a YouTube video of her and her family that drew accusations of rude and ungrateful behavior.

"I hit 100 million on TikTok," Charli said in an Instagram Live video watched in real time by more than 300,000 people. "I don't even know how to react, mostly because this doesn't feel real. How do people even react to this? I just genuinely don't know what to do. I'm in my bathroom by myself watching edits on Twitter because they're making me cry and I just genuinely do not know what to do. I'm so confused. Just, life doesn't feel real."

"It's just so weird to think like a little over a year ago I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing and now I'm living in L.A.," she said, adding. "I have the best friends ever."

Charlie added, "If COVID wasn't a thing, I'd have like a 100 million-person meet and greet right now. But that's not possible."

She also posted a selfie video on TikTok, saying, "Thank you guys so, so, so much. I cannot believe there's 100 million supporters following me right now. That is insane. Oh my goodness. I still can't grasp that this is real. I still feel like it's a dream. I'm kind of waiting to wake up. Very insane. Oh my goodness. Thank you."