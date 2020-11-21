Pregnant Hilary Duff in Quarantine After Being "Exposed" to Coronavirus

Related : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Pregnant Hilary Duff is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, posted a selfie showing her wearing a gray hoodie and looking glum on her Instagram Story.

"Exposed to covid," she captioned the photo. "Quarantine day 2 Fml."

Hilary did not reveal where she was exposed to the coronavirus. She also has not said whether or not she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In recent weeks, she has been filming the upcoming seventh and unofficial final season of Younger in New York City. Like many members of TV and film productions, the cast and crew regularly get tested for the coronavirus, and typically practice social distancing and wear masks. However, actors remove them when the cameras are rolling. On Tuesday, Hilary and co-star Sutton Foster were photographed on set without masks.

Neither the show's producers nor studio TV Land have commented on Hilary's quarantine or the status of production for the show.