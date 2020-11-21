Dixie D'Amelio Apologizes for TikTok Video of Her Dancing to Trisha Paytas Rapping the N-word

Dixie D'Amelio is apologizing for one of her videos.
The social media sensation is under fire for posting an insensitive video on TikTok on Thursday, Nov. 19.
For some backstory: Dixie ran to her younger sister, Charli D'Amelio's defense after she received backlash for her behavior in a recent YouTube video. Controversial social media star Trisha Paytas joined the online discourse and called out the siblings for their YouTube upload.
However, Dixie decided to respond to Trisha's criticism directly. The 19-year-old star posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to a resurfaced audio clip of Trisah rapping the N-word in a cover of NWA's "F--k The Police."
According to Insider, Dixie captioned her post, "I couldn't find the sound for this dance so I chose a random one. Hope that's okay!! Anyways let's get back to the RENEGADE!!"
In the comment section, she explained that she was trying to prove a point but didn't want to "promote a racist sound," per the outlet. "I made my point," she wrote. "It's done. It's over. And Charli is a queen. Goodnight."
Trisha caught wind of Dixie's video and chimed in on Twitter. ".@dixiedamelio I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times," Trisha wrote on Friday, Nov. 20. "u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where's ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl."
Following the backlash of the video, Dixie deleted her post on TikTok and issued an apology.
"i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn't need to be made," Dixie shared on Twitter on Friday night. "i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i'm wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support."
In the comments, she added, "nah it was dumb and tone deaf of me."
Since Dixie's apology, people have weighed in on her video and her family's recent scandal.
YouTube sensation Jackie Aina detailed the drama on Here For the Tea's Instagram post.
"Dancing to a video of somebody using the N word to 'prove a point' or clapback isn't funny or cute...," Jackie shared. "It just looked like she was trivializing and making a joke out of Black trauma. A lot of people on TikTok play way too much and it really needs to stop. unless it's Black people ourselves pointing out the irony stop using us for your little clap backs please. Thanks!"
Jackie later added, "I don't keep up with her but based on her taking the video down and apologizing tells me it was explained to her and she probably now gets it? I'm assuming she's really young so I'd give her the benefit of the doubt this time but that was definitely a side eye moment..."
Another user commented, "It truly bothers me how they don't take racist controversies seriously until they can weaponize it against one another. Using racism for online feuds with white folk and not caring about Black folk is...something."
Someone else added, "i absolutely think trisha is in the wrong here but dixie's tiktok came off as really tone deaf and insensitive. really wish everyone would stop interacting with each other because they're only making it worse and dragging it on at this point."
Dixie's backlash stems from a video she and her sister posted on Monday, Nov. 16.
The siblings found themselves in hot water after uploading their new YouTube series, Dinner With The D'Amelios. Their first guest featured beauty guru James Charles. In the 16-minute clip, Dixie appeared to be repulsed by her dinner and even gagged at one point. The meal was prepared cooked by the family's private chef Aaron May.
Additionally, Charli complained about not reaching a follower milestone on TikTok. "Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil," she said.
From Dixie's meal reaction to Charli's follower disappointment, it was a recipe for disaster and many called out the sisters for their bratty behavior.
To get a full recap of what went down, click here and here.