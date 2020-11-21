Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the businessman.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the representative said, per NBC News. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

The son of President Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump is one of dozens of people in the White House circle to test positive for the virus. It is unclear if Donald Jr., 42, knows where he may have been exposed. He attended an indoor election night party where others, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House political affairs director Brian Jack also tested positive.

In October, the president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The Commander-in-Chief was sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to recover. Additional cases were linked to a late September event in the Rose Garden to honor Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The Liberal Privilege author has not spoken about his diagnosis on his active social media pages.