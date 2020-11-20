Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She's Not Spending Christmas With Her Kids

The holidays are right around the corner, and every family celebrates differently. Kailyn Lowry explained why she's celebrating Christmas solo this year during the Nov. 20th episode of her podcast Coffee Convos.
The topic came up after her co-host Lindsie Chrisley asked if the Teen Mom celeb had any plans for gift exchanges with her kids Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, Lux Lowry and Romello "Creed" Lopez.
"We're not doing anything," Kailyn said. "Like, I'm just not gonna have them. So, they don't have to, like, get each other stuff….I might ask them, 'Do they want to get each other anything for Christmas?' And if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that."
The 28-year-old reality star then said her sons are spending most of Christmas Day with their dads. Kailyn shares Issac, 10, with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and Lux and Creed, 3 and 3 months respectively, with Chris Lopez. In fact, she suggested her plans this year are similar to what they were last Christmas.
"I don't think we did anything last year at all….As a matter of fact, I know nothing happened last year on Christmas. I know that because I was by myself almost the entire day," she said. "So, yeah, we didn't do anything. And once I got the kids back, I got the kids back and we just went on about our lives."
While Lindsie supported Kailyn's low-key celebration, she also admitted she would personally be "devastated."
"It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that," Kailyn said. "I just feel like it's a lot. And the amount of money that I was spending on, like, Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share. I don't get to go to my family because my family, Jo's family and Javi's family are all in different areas and then when we added Chris to the mix."
She then said "there was just so much going on" that she was never going to have "three happy dad situations."
"And then it was stressing me out to, like, have one back by 4 o'clock, one back by 7 o'clock," the MTV star said. "And even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost, like, OK that's, like, a default. So, we tried to agree on, like, other things that would work and I just, like, couldn't make it work to the point that everyone was, like, actually happy about it."
Instead, Kailyn would rather save the family get-togethers for another time of year.
"I see my family, like, twice maybe three times a year," she added. "And so, it just didn't make sense for me to, like, do this. And then they have families. Like my family has their, you know, significant others' families or whatever. So, to me, I'd rather just set up two times in the summertime or something else with my family and then go from there. Like, Christmas is just…I just can't."
Although, she noted she's "super excited" for Thanksgiving.
"I'm going to Texas to see my best friend and her kids, and my kids are super pumped," Kailyn shared. "So, we're gonna be there for the week and that I'm very excited about—but not even because of the holiday. Like, I'm just excited to see my friend."